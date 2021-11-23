Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League’s most successful clubs go head-to-head again

This weekend’s clash between Chelsea and Manchester United sees the two most successful clubs of the Premier League era go head-to-head once again.

Between them, the sides have lifted 33 trophies since 1992, dominating the top division for seven years between 2004 and 2011, swapping the title between them.

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with current league leaders Chelsea hosting United, who have recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ahead of the match, check out the stats behind their Premier League domination, as well as the players who have featured for both clubs.

