Chelsea ‘focused’ despite uncertainty around club and Abramovich, says Tuchel

Chelsea remain "focused" despite uncertainty around the club, Thomas Tuchel has said.

The Blues boss spoke to the media ahead of Thursday's Premier League fixture against Norwich.

"We have the culture right and we have the attitude right and we can focus even of things are uncertain in the moment," Tuchel said.

Less than 24 hours after his press conference, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was hit by government sanctions, freezing his assets.

The club can no longer sell tickets, sign players or renew the contracts of players on expiring deals as a result.

