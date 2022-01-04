Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans for upset caused by Inter Milan interview

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans for the "upset" caused by a recent interview he conducted with Sky Italia.

The Belgian striker told a journalist that he was unhappy with his role at the west London club and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

He was subsequently dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel for last Sunday's crunch fixture against Liverpool, before the pair held showdown talks on Monday.

Following positive discussions, Lukaku has now apologised to the Chelsea manager, fans, board and his teammates for the upset his comments caused.

