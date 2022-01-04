Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly has no intention of leaving the club in January, following positive talks with Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker caused a storm last week by announcing his intention to rejoin Inter Milan in the future, while he also hit out at Tuchel over his lack of playing time.

Lukaku was subsequently dropped for Chelsea’s crunch fixture against Liverpool last Sunday but has now held talks with the manager and will return to the squad.

Tuchel has even confirmed that the striker is “training well” ahead of Wednesday’s match against Tottenham.

