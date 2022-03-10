The UK government has announced sanctions on Roman Abramovich, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, his assets - including Chelsea FC - have been frozen.

The club has been plunged into the unknown and cannot now sell any more tickets for matches, its merchandise shop will be closed and it will also be unable to buy or sell players on the transfer market or renew any expiring contracts.

Chelsea have been granted a special licence that allows fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches.

