Chelsea book place in Carabao Cup final with comfortable win over Spurs

Chelsea secured their place in the Carabao Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham.

After winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, the Blues were expected to reach the showpiece event and did enough to secure a 1-0 victory in the second leg.

Defender Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game, while Spurs had one disallowed by VAR.

The hosts also had two penalties overturned by the technology, on what was a frustrating evening.

Chelsea will face either Arsenal or Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February.

