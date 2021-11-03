Thomas Tuchel has challenged Ruben Loftus-Cheek to live up to his "potential" after he helped inspire Chelsea to victory against Malmo.

The midfielder was making his first Champions League start since 2015 on Tuesday night and was one of the best players on the pitch as the Blues won 1-0.

"I think he is too talented to just be part of the group," Tuchel said of Loftus-Cheek.

"He needs to use his full potential - that is the absolute key for him. If he does this, he can be a big part of the squad."

