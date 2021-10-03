Thomas Tuchel has admitted that "all of us" are relieved after Timo Werner ended his goal drought for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues beat Southampton 3-1 in an exciting fixture, with the striker having a goal chalked off in the first half following a controversial VAR decision.

Werner has seen 16 strikes disallowed since joining Chelsea and finally scored one that stood later in the game to put his side back in front.

"He has to keep going. He can improve his game, a lot of things to improve but we are happy and relieved," Tuchel said of Werner.