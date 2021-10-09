Shocking footage shows the moment a fight broke out between Houston Astros fans and Chicago White Sox fans during the American League Division Series game on Thursday.

The disturbing video shows a White Sox fan leaving his seat and getting a drink poured on his head, he then pushes the person who did that and immediately gets punched in the face by a Houston Astros fan.

The violent incident was eventually broken up by other fans in the seating section who held back the confrontational fans.