Christian Eriksen 'died for five minutes' during after Euro 2020 cardiac arrest

Christien Erikson revealed he died for five minutes after collapsing during Euro 2020.

The Danish midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 opener against Finland last June.

But the former Tottenham player was revived thanks to his quick-thinking teammate Simon Kjaer and pitchside doctors.

Speaking to Danish TV channel DR 1, Erikson said: "At the hospital, they kept saying I'd receive more and more flowers.

"It was weird because I didn't expect people to send flowers - because I died for five minutes.

"It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone.”

Sign up to our newsletters.