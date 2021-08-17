Naomi Osaka broke down in tears in her first press conference since withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons. She pulled out in May after being threatened with expulsion over refusing to speak to the media.

The four-times grand slam champion became emotional as she listened to a question at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, and left the podium.

It came after a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter quizzed the 23-year-old about balancing the benefits of a high profile with her reluctance to engage with the press. Osaka gave a considered answer, saying she was “not really sure how to balance it.”