The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.

Some 7,500 bearers will carry the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories over 294 days.

This morning, from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, the monarch will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries it on its first leg of the journey.

The “smart” baton, enhanced with cutting-edge technology, will immediately seal the Queen’s message which will be read during the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham on 28 July 2022.