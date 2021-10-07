Watch live as launch of the Commonwealth Games' Baton Relay takes place at Buckingham Palace

The launch of the Commonwealth Games' Baton Relay is taking place at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (7 October).

The ceremony marks the start of a journey in which the baton, containing a special message from the Queen, will travel across the Commonwealth before arriving back in Birmingham for the start of the Games in July 2022.

From the forecourt of her London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries it on the first leg of its journey.