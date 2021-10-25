This shocking footage shows violence erupting in the stands at a football match - above a large banner of Jimmy Hill.

An investigation has been launched by police after at least four officers were injured after a fight between Coventry and Derby football fans.

The fight broke out yesterday during Coventry City’s home game against Derby County at the Ricoh Arena.

Fans were filmed climbing over a segregated area of the arena between home and away fans, which was lined with ground security and police.

