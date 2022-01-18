England and Australian cricketers have after party shut down by police

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it will investigate after police were called to break up a drinking session marking the end of the Ashes series.

Video from the Sydney Morning Herald shows England captain Joe Root, record wicket-taker James Anderson and Australian trio Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head sitting quietly at a table filled with beer bottles.

One of the police officers is heard saying “you’re too loud, you’ve obviously been asked to pack up” and “time for bed” with a clock in the background showing the time as 6.30am.

