Phil Salt reflects on England T20 debut following loss to West Indies

Phil Salt speaks with the press after the West Indies recorded a 20-run victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series against England in Barbados.

Salt, one of three T20 debutants alongside George Garton and Harry Brook, kept England’s hopes alive by with a 22-ball fifty before being bowled round his legs as his side finished on 204 for nine.

Despite the defeat, Salt was able to reflect with some satisfaction at making his bow at a venue where he played a lot of youth cricket and watched England win their first global trophy.

