Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital.

Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth and went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable.

In the video message, Ronaldo said: “Hi Danny, I just hear about your history and I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester so get well soon my friend, Take care.”