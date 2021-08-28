​​​​Ex-Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has shed light on what he thinks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

He believes this move is ‘a perfect deal’ for all parties.

The controversial decision of the five-time Ballon D’or winner was made on August 26, after the team offered Juventus a fee of £12.8 million, ​​plus £6.8 million in add-ons.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo will earn £480,000-a-week – or around £25million a year, , making Ronaldo the highest-paid player in Premier League history.