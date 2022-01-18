Robert Lewandowski was named the 2021 Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year on Monday night, while Cristiano Ronaldo scooped a special award at a star-studded ceremony in Zurich.

The Bayern Munich striker claimed the prize for the second year in a row after scoring 69 goals, beating Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi in the vote.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was honoured for becoming the men's international all-time top scorer earlier this year, surpassing Ali Daei's previous record of 109.

