A new statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is dividing opinion after being unveiled in India.

Officials hope the tribute, erected in the western state of Goa where football is hugely popular, will inspire young people.

However, Goa is a former colony of Portugal and was granted independence 60 years ago.

Critics of the Ronaldo statue believe local football players should have been honoured instead, considering a number have played for India's national team both past and present.

Reports claim a number of people waved black flags in protest during the inauguration.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.