Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has criticized media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

In a post on social media, the 36-year-old stated that he was entirely focused on his work and said that rumors linking him with a move away from Italy were disrespectful to him and the teams involved.

On Instagram, he said: "The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumors, as well as to their players and staff”

The Portugal captain has been linked with a return to Real Madrid as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.