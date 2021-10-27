A cyclist was involved in a brutal crash with a spectator at the finish line of a race in the Canary Islands, which left both the rider and the woman in hospital.

The incident happened at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor event on Saturday in the town of Frontera, El Hierro.

Shocking footage shows the spectator, with her phone in hand, walking across the track before she is wiped out.

Emergency services have reported that the cyclist suffered a moderate head injury, but the woman has been left in a “serious condition”.

