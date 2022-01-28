Daniil Medvedev launched into a furious tirade at the umpire in the Australian Open semi-final, shouting: “How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a grand slam?”

The Russian, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in a razor-tight contest, was furious by what he perceived to be on-court coaching by his opponent’s father, ranting to Jaume Campistol: “Are you mad? Can his father talk every point? Are you stupid?

Medvedev asked Campistol to issue a code violation to Tsitsipas: “If you don’t, you are... how can I call it... a small cat.”

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here