David Beckham has been urged to raise awareness about the human rights issues in Qatar by Amnesty International.

The 46-year-old has taken up a role as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place next year between 21 November and 18 December.

But there remains a significant amount of controversy around the tournament due to troubling human rights issues associated with the hosts.

Amnesty’s Sacha Deshmukh said: “We would urge him to learn about the deeply concerning human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak out about it.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here