US TV presenter David Letterman crashed Kevin Durant’s media day news conference, asking the Brooklyn Nets star how many percent he’ll give this season and why people call him “KD”.The NBA superstar didn’t look impressed with the former Late Night presenter's simple questions as he answers them with a boring monotone voice.Durant explained the obvious and replied with, “My first name is Kevin with a ‘K’ and my last name is Durant with a ‘D’” and later told Letterman to wrap it up after he asked a question about playing for the Knicks.