West Ham manager David Moyes hailed Declan Rice for his latest Europa League heroics in the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna.

Rice grabbed his second European goal in as many matches as the hammers won their first ever home group-stage match.

Having defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Group H opener in Croatia two weeks ago, Moyes’ side are already in a strong position a third of the way through the stage.

Mr.Moyes said: “It took a really well-worked goal and a good goal by Declan. He has the ability to score goals and we are encouraging him to do that.”