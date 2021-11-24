West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice sings a rendition of Vanilla Ice's "Ice, Ice baby" as he partakes in the Twitter trend #singyourdialect.

The trend, which was created by Manchester resident @jacobbmc2, encourages people to sing a song of their choice in their local accent.

With the space attracting thousands of social media users, Rice joined to deliver a rendition of the West Ham song “Rice, Rice baby” to the tune of the 1990's hit.

The footballer starts his minute-long karaoke performance by saying: "Let's kick it."

