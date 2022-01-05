Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “Djokovic will be on next plane home” without proof of jab exemption ahead of the Australian Open.

While Djokovic has yet to disclose his vaccination status, the world No 1 said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he will be travelling to Australia with an “exemption permission”.

The PM said: “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home – there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic”.

