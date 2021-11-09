Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s manager after signing a contract at St James’ Park until summer 2024.

The 43-year-old watched the Magpies fightback to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton on Saturday and takes over the team who are currently 19th in the table and only five points from safety.

The former Bournemouth defender saved the Cherries from relegation back in 2009 before getting them promoted to the Championship and the Premier League.

Howe was named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015 and is pinned to be a future England manager.

