Businessman David Henderson has been jailed for 18 months over the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

The 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the small plane they were travelling in crashed into the English Channel in January 2019.

Henderson was the plane's operator and organised the flight with football agent William McKay. He has been charged for endangering the safety of an aircraft at Cardiff Crown Court.

An inquest into Sala's death will be held in 2022.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.