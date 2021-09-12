Emma Raducanu has joked that she wants to get a new pair of Apple AirPods after winning the US Open having lost her own set before her first qualifying match.

The new star of British tennis was speaking to ESPN when she said it has become a “running joke” in her team after she was frazzled when looking for the headphones before her first qualifying match at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu’s down-to-earth nature allied with her exceptional tennis skills are already making her a firm favourite among fans of the sport around the world.