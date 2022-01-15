Britain’s tennis star Emma Raducanu denied pressure as she prepares for her kick-off match at the Australian Open.

Raducanu has no expectations of her performance at the tennis event, she says, but is “just happy to be here and have a swing”.

“Twelve months ago I was just in my room studying for my exams,” she told reporters. “I was watching [the Australian Open] from afar. I just feel very grateful to have this opportunity to play here. Hopefully, we’ll get out there and see the fans.”

The US Open champion has recently recovered after testing positive for Covid in Abu Dhabi.