US Open winner Emma Raducanu will frame her congratulatory letter from the Queen following her success.

After winning at Flushing Meadows, the 18-year-old received a personal message from her Majesty the Queen.

It read: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

Raducanu told Good Morning America: “It’s absolutely insane, it’s incredible, I was so honoured and grateful to receive a note from Her Majesty.

“It meant everything to me and I will probably frame that letter.”