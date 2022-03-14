Emma Raducanu booted out of Indian Wells after losing to Petra Martic

Emma Raducanu was beaten in the third round of Indian Wells by Petra Martic, booting her out of the tennis competition.

The 19-year-old British number one lost out to Croatian tennis pro Martic, 31, who stands as the world’s number 79.

She was beaten 6-7 (3-7) 6-4, 7-5.

British qualifier Harriet Dart, 25, went through by defeating Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, and her run in this event could see her break into the world’s top 100 for the first time.

