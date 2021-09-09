A look at the statistics of the new star of British tennis Emma Raducanu as she extended her spectacular run at the US Open by reaching the semi-finals with a win over Belinda Bencic on Wednesday (8 August).

Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents Great Britain in tennis) before she moved to London with her parents, who are of Chinese and Romanian descent. Her current world ranking is 150, although she is guaranteed to move into the top 50 after her US Open performance regardless of what happens in her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece.