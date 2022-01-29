Emma Raducanu doesn't 'feel safe' after being targeted by stalker

Emma Raducanu fears for her safety after a stalker visited her London home on three occasions, leaving bizarre notes and gifts.

Amrit Magar, 35, was convinced of stalking the tennis player at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday (27 January) and will be sentenced next month.

The 19-year-old tennis star told the police: "I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home which is where I should feel safest."

"I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is," she added.