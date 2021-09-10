Emma Raducanu’s former coach Matt James describes the US Open finalist as a ‘breath of fresh air’ in the tennis world, calling her ability to thrive under pressure ‘special’.

The British tennis sensation beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 at the US Open to reach the semi-finals in her first appearance at the Slam.

The 18-year-old athlete became the first qualifier in US Open history to reach the last four of the tournament and will be guaranteed a top 50 ranking after the tournament.