Emma Raducanu has asked people to be patient following her meteoric rise to the top of the women's game.

The Transylvania Open is the 18-year-old's second tournament since winning the US Open.

The tennis star has previously lost in the opening round at previous tournaments in Nottingham, San Diego and Indian Wells.

Mrs.Raducanu said: "Patience is key. Because, as I said, there are a lot of lows, where you learn about your game. You adjust to each level gradually”.

