Britain’s Emma Raducanu reached the US Open final after dominating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in New York.

Raducanu extended her dominating run with a 6-1 6-4 victory.

The 18-year-old is the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years.

Sharing her thoughts after her semi-final win, Raducanu said: "I can't believe it. (It's) a shock, crazy, all of the above,"

"I wanted, obviously, to be playing Grand Slams but I didn't know how soon that would be.

"To be in a Grand Slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words."