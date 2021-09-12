Emma Raducanu’s fans cried tears of joy as they watched her lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (11 September) with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu will move into the top 30 in the world after clinching the US Open trophy, and becomes the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a Grand Slam event.

In the above video, you can see the tension in the room as the Brit attempted to close out her match at the Arthur Ashe stadium.