Here’s a look at some of the key statistics of British tennis star Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open .

Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents Great Britain) before she moved to London with her parents, who are of Chinese and Romanian nationality.

Her current world ranking is 150, although she is guaranteed to move into the top 30 in the game (meaning she’ll be seeded for the Australian Open) regardless of her performance against Leylah Fernandez.