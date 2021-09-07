Emma Raducanu soaked in tennis’ biggest stage before starring as the youngest British player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for more than 60 years.

Shelby Rogers had defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty two days ago but facing the 18-year-old was a different experience for the American.

The Brit reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments.