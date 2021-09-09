Alan Blount, the former headteacher of British tennis star Emma Raducanu , has said that her performance on the court "epitomises" how she was at school.

Blount was speaking as Raducanu has made history by becoming the first qualifier of the US Open to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Raducanu’s former headteacher of Newstead Wood School said the player "is hard working, but she enjoys herself” when asked how she was at school – and said her achievements so far this summer show just what can be achieved by all his pupils.