British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu ensured her fairytale run at Flushing Meadows has not ended yet after beating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 at the US Open to reach the semi-finals in her first appearance at the Slam.

Raducanu – still only 18 – became the first qualifier in US Open history to reach the last four of the tournament with another outstanding display against the reigning Olympic champion.

Raducanu, ranked 361st in the world before Wimbledon, will be guaranteed a top 50 ranking after the tournament given her performance thus far.