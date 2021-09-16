A resurfaced interview of now Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu speaking about her ambitions to one day achieve such a feat has been widely shared after the Brit’s maiden victory at the US Open .

Raducanu was speaking after finishing second at a junior tennis championship in Bournemouth in 2014 when she said she would like to win a Grand Slam – but said it would only be possible if she worked on her game and “pulled it together”.

Raducanu has certainly done that, going all the way to being crowned winner of the US Open without dropping a set.