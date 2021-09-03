British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is through to the third round of the US Open after beating China’s Zhang Shuai comprehensively in straight sets.

Raducanu built up a strong lead against her Chinese opponent, before eventually winning the second-round match 6-2 6-4.

The British teenager has won 12 matches – including four at Flushing Meadows – since she surprised everyone by reaching the fourth-round of Wimbledon this summer.

The 18-year-old from Kent said she was feeling “very comfortable with the conditions and the courts” in New York after progressing to the third-round of the US Open.