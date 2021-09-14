Emma Raducanu has described her US Open win as "the best time" of her life.

The 18-year-old Brit made history by beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final, triumphing without dropping a single set during the competition.

Speaking to NBC Today, Raducanu discussed her win in detail, reflecting on the excitement of it all.

"I’ve just been doing my best to take care of every single day individually and to the best of my abilities and then three weeks later, the time has flown and I was holding the trophy at the end. It was the best time of my life."