British tennis player Emma Raducanu has become the first woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a Grand Slam title.

Raducanu beat the Canadian Leylah Fernandez in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in a thrilling match at Flushing Meadows after what was a fantastic run to the final by both players.

Raducanu looks set to have a bright future ahead of her in the game, after only playing her first Grand Slam in Wimbledon this year. She has been getting plaudits throughout the tennis world and beyond after a stupendous victory.