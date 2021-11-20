England defeated South Africa in Twickenham on Saturday (20 November).

In a mouthwatering rematch of the World Cup final two years on, England came out on top thanks to Marcus Smith’s last-minute penalty.

Regarding the decisive moment, Freddie Steward said: “To be honest I was just thinking, ‘Marcus, please don’t miss!’”

He continued: “We dug in, we fought. They are so physical. It’s an unbelievable win.

“The last time we played South Africa I was in the student bar! If you said to me then that I’d be out on the pitch I wouldn’t believe you,” Steward said.