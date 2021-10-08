A fire has broken out at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra, just one day before England were set to play there in a World Cup qualifier

The television gantry at the side of the 3,300-seater stadium was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon, three hours after Gareth Southgate's team had trained there.

Dramatic footage shows thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the fire, covering some of the apartments close to the ground.

A crew arrived on site minutes after to put out the flames and it's believed nobody was harmed in the incident.